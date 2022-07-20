KISMET, N.Y. (PIX11) – A surfer was bitten by a shark in the water off Fire Island Wednesday, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded to reports of a shark bite in Kismet on Fire Island around 5:45 p.m.

A 16-year-old surfer was paddling about 20 yards off Kismet Beach when he was bitten on his right foot. He suffered a 4-inch cut, authorities said. The surfer was able to walk out of the water and was transported by medics to a hospital for treatment.

A Suffolk County police helicopter searched the water for the shark, but it was too murky for police to locate it. Marine Bureau officers also searched the water in a boat.

Earlier Wednesday, the body of a shark washed up on a shore on Long Island. The dead shark was found on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Photos of the 7- to 8-foot-long shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, were shared by police.

The shark bite off Fire Island Wednesday was just the latest in a series of shark sightings and encounters at New York beaches this summer.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Police to implement heightened patrols.

“As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety,” Hochul said. “We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”