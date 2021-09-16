Long Island cop accused of lying about responding to emergency calls

Long Island

Suffolk County Police car

File photo: Suffolk County Police cruiser.

CENRAL ISLIP, L.I. — A Suffolk County police officer has been arrested for allegedly not responding to several emergency calls last year, despite filing paperwork saying he did.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Matthew Drury, 34, faces charges including falsifying business records; offering a false instrument for filing, and official misconduct.

Sini said that on six occasions in April, May and October of 2020, Drury was dispatched to calls but didn’t actually go.

The district attorney shared details of the six incidents:

  • A request for emergency response involving a 75-year-old man on May 1, 2020
  • A disturbance at a residence on May 1, 2020
  • A request for emergency response involving a 90-year-old woman on April 26, 2020
  • A request for emergency response involving a 46-year-old woman on April 26, 2020
  • A commercial alarm on April 26, 2020
  • A disturbance in front of a commercial property on Oct. 21, 2020

Officials said EMS were also dispatched and responded to the three emergency calls involving residents.

Drury has been suspended without pay.

He was arraigned in court Wednesday and released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court on Oct. 14

His attorney said the allegations “are totally inconsistent with Officer Drury’s honorable history of service.”

If convicted of the top count, Drury faces a maximum sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison, the DA said.

