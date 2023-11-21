SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, admitting to beating his girlfriend to death earlier this year, officials said.

Oscar Morocho-Moroch, 32, became angry with his girlfriend, Ruth Para-Martinez, and began to “publicly and violently beat her” on May 7., prosecutors said. Surveillance video captured allegedly Morocho-Morocho punching, kicking, and dragging the 34-year-old woman.

The next morning, Para-Martinez was found dead in the same location where she was beaten by police officers, prosecutors said.

“The brutal beating of Ms. Para-Martinez by this defendant was horrifying,” said District Attorney

Tierney. “We take all such domestic violence seriously. We hope this disposition will give Ms.

Para-Martinez’s friends and loved ones a small measure of justice.”

Morocho-Moroch is due back in court on Dec. 21.

