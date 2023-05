A Suffolk County police officer was shot in Coram, New York, on May 11, 2023. (PIX11)

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Suffolk County police officer was shot in Coram on Long Island Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The officer was shot on Homestead Drive around 12:50 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The officer was hospitalized in an unknown condition. Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

