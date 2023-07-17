ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Suffolk County police officer was seriously injured in a crash while controlling traffic in Islip on Sunday, officials said.

The crash happened on eastbound Sunrise Highway just past Wilson Boulevard at the exit 46 off ramp around 11:10 a.m., according to the Islip Fire Department. A Suffolk County patrol vehicle was parked to divert traffic due to flooding on the highway when it was struck on the passenger side by a U-Haul van, authorities said.

The officer was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk County police officials said. The officer’s injuries weren’t life threatening, according to the Islip Fire Department.

The driver of the U-Haul van was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Islip Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, which showed both vehicles badly damaged.