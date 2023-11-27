SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Suffolk County Police Department has issued an alert about an issue with incoming 911 calls.

The SCPD said the interruption is known to at least one cellphone service provider but did not say which provider. Officials said the issue is causing a fast busy signal, and people who need emergency assistance should call (631) 852-COPS (2677).

In a post on social media, the SCPD said:

The department is working to identify and rectify the issue as quickly as possible and there has been no disruption to emergency services being dispatched as a result of the issue. Suffolk County Police Department

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

