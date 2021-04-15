Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart to step down: officials

Suffolk County’s top cop is stepping down in the coming weeks, law enforcement officials confirmed to PIX11.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart will depart her position in May, according to a police department spokesperson.

According to Newsday, Hart is leaving May 7 to become Hofstra’s director of public safety.

Hart was appointed commissioner in April 2018 following a 21 year tenure with the FBI. She was the first woman to serve as SCPD commissioner.

A police department spokesperson said Chief of Department Stuart Cameron will serve as acting commissioner once Hart steps down.