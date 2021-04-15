Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart to step down: officials

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Geraldine Hart

Geraldine Hart

Suffolk County’s top cop is stepping down in the coming weeks, law enforcement officials confirmed to PIX11.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart will depart her position in May, according to a police department spokesperson.

According to Newsday, Hart is leaving May 7 to become Hofstra’s director of public safety.

Hart was appointed commissioner in April 2018 following a 21 year tenure with the FBI. She was the first woman to serve as SCPD commissioner.

A police department spokesperson said Chief of Department Stuart Cameron will serve as acting commissioner once Hart steps down.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR officials: All aboard

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter