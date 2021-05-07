Suffolk County officers train for active shooter situation in simulated environment

Mass shootings and public shooting incidents continue to be an all-too-common problem in the U.S.

In response, local police departments are using the most modern tactics to train their officers to protect themselves and the public in the event of an mass shooting event.

The Suffolk County Police Department invited PIX11 News to witness their active shooter training in a real life local supermarket setting.

They plan on holding these drills 4 times a year, with each drill ideally in a different location.