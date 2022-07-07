RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (PIX11) — The FBI and Suffolk County officials are still investigating a potentially hate-fueled incident in Ronkonkoma. They’re hoping a $5,000 reward will convince anyone with information to come forward.

A large crescent moon – a Muslim symbol – was burned outside the Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road on Monday morning, officials said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said investigators believe the crescent was specifically targeted, adding “it’s free-standing on the top of a hill, so an individual would have to walk up the hill and specifically set the device against the sign.”

Surveillance video from the mosque shows the moment the fire started, and two people standing on the sidewalk nearby.