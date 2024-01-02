SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s the time of the year when upper respiratory illnesses such as the cold, flu and RSV become more common. However, doctors on Long Island say they are seeing higher rates than usual of pertussis, a highly contagious respiratory infection also known as whooping cough.

“It’s a really strong cough and you are prone to coughing fits. Sometimes as you are coughing, as you take a deep breath, it has a strong sound that sounds like a whoop,” said Dr. Gregson Pigott, commissioner of health for Suffolk County.

Infants are especially vulnerable to whooping cough because they are too young to be vaccinated. In severe cases, they may require hospitalization.

“Infants, a majority of whom will be well, are at slightly higher risk of apnea, which is when they stop breathing in response to the infection itself,” said Dr. Matthew Harris, a pediatric emergency doctor at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Suffolk County is reporting a drastic increase from four reported cases in 2022 to 108 in 2023. It’s the highest rates in 10 years.

Doctors say part of the reason for the increase may be that in recent years the public has focused COVID-19 and flu vaccines instead of getting the Tdap shot to prevent severe pertussis symptoms.

“I think COVID caused a lot of folks to have some hesitation about vaccines, which is unfortunate because the pertussis vaccine has been around for 50 years and is very, very safe,” said Dr. Harris.

The most recent uptick of whooping cough cases is in school-aged children.

Anyone experiencing whooping cough symptoms or who has been around someone who has it is encouraged to see a doctor and get a nasal swab test.

Doctors recommend that you stay home if you are sick, wear a mask if you are out in public and stay away from young children and infants if you have whooping cough or other respiratory illness symptoms.