Suffolk County Girl Scouts light up the night with annual Christmas display

Two of the displays featured as part of a holiday light show put on by Suffolk County Girl Scouts. (PIX11)

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — Nothing says the holidays quite like bright lights.

This year, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk county contributed to Christmas cheer with their 18th annual Smith Point Light Show.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone, PSEG Long Island, contractors and union members volunteered their time to make the event the possible. The Girls Scouts also took part in a holiday design contest, where five winning artworks were selected and featured throughout the show.

Smith Point County Park is where visitors took in this festive scene. Located at the eastern end of Fire Island, the hidden oasis is a popular destination for recreation and home to wildlife. For the holiday season, spectators can take a drive through the one-and-a-half-mile stretch of bright lights, featuring hundreds of displays along the beachfront park.

The light show runs through Jan. 9, 2022, with tickets starting at $25. Visitors can also purchase discounted passes online. All proceeds will go toward academic and social programs for the Girl Scouts.