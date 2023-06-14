FREEPORT, Nassau County (PIX11) — A 16-year-old male was arrested on Monday for allegedly having a gun in Freeport High School on Long Island, according to police.

The Nassau County Police Department said they got a call around noon after the school’s principal was made aware of a photo that showed a student in the school bathroom allegedly holding a gun.

The police investigated the photo and arrested a student. According to NCPD, the juvenile is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Police did not say how the student got the gun.