Photo of graffiti on a Westhampton sidewalk on Long Island appearing to threaten police officers, that was reported on Jan. 27, 2022, authorities said. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

WESTHAMPTON, L.I. (PIX11) — Authorities on Long Island launched an investigation after graffiti popped up on local roads in late January that appeared to threaten police officers and wives of officers, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Officials said the offensive spray-painted phrases were reported in Westhampton on the morning of Jan. 27. However, they believed the vandalism was committed at some point the day before. Photos shared by police show the graffiti scrawled in black spray paint on sidewalks and in local streets.

“COPS WILL B SHOT,” “WHBPD=DEATH” and “POOR>RICH” were found spray painted on the sidewalk along South Road, near Beaver Dam Creek, authorities said.

“COPS WIVES GET SHOT 2” and “SHOOT COPS 4 FUN” were also found scrawled along the center yellow lines of Baycrest Avenue, near Bishop Avenue, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers was offering a cash reward for anyone who provided information that led to an arrest, the department said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.