LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A store employee is accused of making fake bomb and gun threats at a Long Island mall on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Tasia Morales, 28, allegedly texted 911 that there was a bomb inside the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove just after 4 p.m., police said. A few minutes, Morales allegedly sent another text saying a woman had a gun in the mall.

Investigators responded to the mall and determined there was no threat, and the messages were sent by a worker at one of the stores in the mall, police said.

Morales was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Monday.