WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Long Island for stabbing a store employee with scissors on Friday, according to police.

A man was at the register of a convenience store on Woodfield Road around 5:30 p.m. Thornell Harris, 53, walked up to the counter and allegedly took the man’s change from the counter and ran out of the store. Police said an employee, 18, followed Harris and stopped him on the street. A struggle between the two men started, and Harris stabbed the employee with scissors in the chin.

Police said the employee got the money back and called 911 once he returned to the store. He had a cut on his chin be did not want medical attention.

Harris was found and arrested by police on charges of robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, police said.