A stolen Stormtrooper statue was recovered by police on Long Island. (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)

BAY SHORE, L.I. — A tip led police on Long Island to a stolen Stormtrooper statue, and now a woman faces charges in the case.

Suffolk County police said the Stormtrooper statue was stolen from outside the Blast from the Past store in Bay Shore earlier in April.

After receiving information regarding the Stormtrooper’s location, it was recovered from a home and returned to the business owner, police said.

A Bay Shore woman was arrested and charged with larceny, according to SCPD.