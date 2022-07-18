Warning flags were raised at Jones Beach after a possible shark attack July 1, 2022. (PIX11)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — As more sharks are spotted in Long Island waters, the state is stepping up its efforts to prevent encounters with the deadly sea creatures.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is directing state agencies to increase lifeguard staffs, beach patrols, and the use of drones to detect sharks along Long Island beaches, the politician said Monday. The state will also send Park Police boats and police helicopters to monitor the South Shore waters, the governor added.

“We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” Hochul said in a statement.

The latest shark sighting happened Sunday morning at Lido Beach. Lifeguard Frank Falcone spotted the shark’s fin in the water around 11:45 a.m.

“We saw a fin coming through the area, about 25 to 30 yards offshore,” explained Falcone. “And it was just steady pacing, and it was above the surface.”

A shark sighting also closed down a Long Island beach on Thursday.