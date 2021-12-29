SOUTHAMPTON, L.I. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in his Long Island home on Christmas morning after a call reporting a home invasion, according to authorities.

Suffolk County police said officers responded around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25 to a call for a burglary at the home on Roses Grove Road in Southampton.

Responding officers arrived to find a 53-year-old man in the home with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim, who lived at the location, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Police later identified him as Steven Byrnes.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, as detectives continued their investigation.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers was offering a fast-cash reward of $2,000 for any information that leads to a arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.