Long Island hit-and-run leaves pedestrian seriously injured: police

SOUTHAMPTON, L.I. — Police on Long Island on Friday said they were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they believe struck a pedestrian Thursday night and kept driving.

According to police, the person was struck and seriously injured just after 7 p.m. while attempting to cross the street on Riverleigh Avenue in the hamlet of Riverside, in Southampton Town.

The vehicle was described by authorities as a two-tone, white and black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

After hitting the victim, the driver of the pickup truck continued southbound on Riverleigh Avenue without stopping or reporting the incident, officials said.

There was no update on the victim’s condition Friday morning or details on the extent of their injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said they’re offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

