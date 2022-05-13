BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Twelve years after she disappeared as part of one of the most closely watched serial killer cases in the country, the recordings of the 911 call that Shannan Gilbert made the night of her disappearance were released by the Suffolk County Police Dept.

“She should have had a life ahead of her,” Rodney Harrison, the Suffolk County Police Commissioner, said when he introduced the 911 call.

It was a 12-minute video with sections of audio from the call, as well as maps, and other visual information showing aspects of the night that she disappeared, on May 1, 2010.

Her entire call lasted more than 21 minutes, but portions of the call had what Commissioner Harrison called “dead audio,” or silence.

The entire audio is on the department’s website devoted to the case, https://www.gilgonews.com.

Gilbert, a sex worker, who had left the home of her client, Joseph Brewer, in the early morning hours of May 1, called 911 minutes after leaving the home.

“Somebody’s after me,” she told the 911 operator repeatedly.

Brewer’s voice is also heard on the recording. The police release on Friday also included 911 from two other neighbors who’d called police that night when they’d spotted Gilbert.