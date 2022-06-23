SMITHTOWN, N.Y. — A Long Island library board has voted to remove all LGBTQ+ Pride displays from the children’s sections at its buildings, sparking blowback during Pride Month.

At their monthly meeting on June 21, the trustees of the Smithtown Library Board held a vote on a motion “to remove all Pride Displays, in addition to removing all books of the same subject on display, from all Children’s sections in all Smithtown Library buildings,” according to a post on the library’s website. The motion passed by a vote of 4-2.

The post noted that all books included as part of the displays were still in the collection and available to be checked out, and that similar Pride displays remained in teen and adult sections.

But the move still drew condemnation.

“Libraries. Are. For. Everyone,” the New York Library Association said in a tweet condemning the resolution.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in via Twitter, writing that for many in the LGBTQ+ community, “libraries are one of the few spaces where they can be welcomed and affirmed for who they are. Our public spaces should be accepting our young people — not rejecting them.”