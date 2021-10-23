Small plane ends up in shrubs near Long Island airport

EAST QUOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a small plane attempting an emergency landing has overshot a runway at a Hamptons airport and plowed into some shrubs, but no injuries were reported.

The Southampton Town Police Department says the plane took off Saturday from the East Hampton, headed west and had an engine failure.

The pilot tried to land at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton around 1 p.m. but couldn’t make the runway and ended up in the bushes by County Road 104 in East Quogue.

Police say the pilot is a 75-year-old man and was uninjured.