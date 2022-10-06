EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed in East Hampton on Thursday, killing the pilot, police said.

East Hampton Town Police said the aircraft went down at about 12:30 p.m. at the edge of Three Mile Harbor. The Federal Aviation Administration described the plane as a single-engine Seamax M-22.

The pilot was dead when officers arrived, and no one else was on board, police said.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office are investigating the crash. Police are seeking any witnesses.