SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A small plane crashed near an airport on Long Island Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed while approaching Republic Airport in Farmingdale around 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Three people were on the plane, officials said. It’s currently unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Suffolk County police said they closed a local road because of the crash. A person posted pictures on social media showing black smoke rising over homes on a suburban street.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.