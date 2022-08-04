MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday.

Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with mail carrier Adrianna Lewis to receive shipments of cocaine and fentanyl in the mail from California, authorities said.

“Lance Holmes and mail carrier Adrianna Lewis allegedly rendezvoused at multiple locations along her postal route to transfer kilograms of narcotics,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Holmes is also alleged to have used addresses in Queens, Suffolk and Manhattan to receive drug shipments. His alleged conduct is so brazen that he called a post office in June to inquire about the whereabouts of his package after four kilograms of cocaine allegedly destined for him were seized in this investigation.”

A 2021 drug bust by the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force and the ATF Long Island Firearms Task Force resulted in 40 people being indicted for selling narcotics in the Hempstead area.

From this investigation, investigators found out that cocaine and fentanyl from Southern California were being shipped through the U.S. Postal Service to addresses in New York. Packages were being sent to addresses along Lewis’ mail route in Hempstead. The people who lived at those Hempstead addresses were not involved in the trafficking scheme.

Lewis and Holmes allegedly met up in various places on her route to transfer the narcotics. Lewis was allegedly paid $500 for each successful delivery, investigators said.

Eventually, several packages destined for Hempstead and the surrounding area were intercepted in the mail by law enforcement, who discovered the narcotics inside.

In June, Holmes contacted the post office to ask about a package that was supposed to arrive at a Manhattan address. The package — which contained two kilograms of cocaine — had already been intercepted by law enforcement, authorities said.

Holmes was charged with operating as major trafficker, two counts of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, conspiracy in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. If convicted of the top charge, Holmes faces a potential maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Lewis was charged with two counts of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, conspiracy in the second degree, criminal facilitation in the second degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and criminal facilitation in the fourth degree. Lewis pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. If convicted of the top charge, she faces a potential maximum of 20 years in prison.

“Holmes allegedly used an insider at the postal service to deliver illegal drugs, and then profit from those drugs, which are killing people in our communities. This investigation demonstrates regardless of your status or notoriety, you are not above the law and you will face justice for breaking it. I would like to thank the outstanding work of our Long Island Gang Task Force, and our law enforcement partners, who prove day in day out their dedicated to protecting those they serve,” FBI New York Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.