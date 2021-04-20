Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop draws large police response: Nassau PD

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police responded to an active shooter situation at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island Tuesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police were called to the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road around 11:20 a.m.

Video from the scene showed at least a half-dozen police vehicles outside the supermarket and police tape cordoning off the area.

Police said a suspect has not been apprehended and officers are canvassing the area.

“There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoor,” the police department tweeted.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

The West Hempstead School District announced a “lock out” after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.

“Good morning. This is a message from the West Hempstead School District. We were informed by the police that there is activity in the area. We are presently in a lock out and we’ll inform you when it is over. Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

Adelphi University urged anyone on its campus in nearby Garden City to shelter-in-place.

“Police are continuing an off-campus investigation in the area of our Garden City campus. Out of an abundance of caution, shelter in place and do not leave campus. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available,” the college wrote in a tweet.

There has been an active shooter incident at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area & schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings. @NassauCountyPD is asking all area residents to remain indoors. Suspect is not yet apprehended. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) April 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.