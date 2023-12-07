EAST MORICHES, Long Island (PIX11) — A sheep is getting emergency care after being found bound at its feet and tied to a tree on Long Island on Thursday, according to Suffolk County Police.

A land surveyor was in a wooded area behind a vacant home on Evergreen Avenue when they found the sheep tied up around 12:30 p.m. Officers Doug Draude and Samantha Thompson helped veterinarian Dr. Benjamin Haar give the sheep emergency care, officials told PIX11 News.

The sheep was taken to an animal sanctuary to get more medical treatment. Officials told PIX11 News that the Suffolk County District Attorney Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) is investigating.

