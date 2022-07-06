BROOKHAVEN TOWN, NY (PIX11) — A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down Wednesday after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice,” Town of Brookhaven Public Information Officer Jack Krieger said.

Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily Sunday when a shark bit a lifeguard. The beach was back open on Monday. Officials launched drones to watch for sharks at some Long Island beaches in the wake of the attack.

Zachari Gallo, the lifeguard bitten on Sunday, was playing the victim during a training exercise when a shark bit his chest and hand on Sunday. By Monday he was feeling good and recovering at home.

“So I kind of got into survival mode,” he said. “I just started punching down, hammer punching down.”