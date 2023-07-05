NICKERSON BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — With four confirmed shark bites in two days, beach patrols on the South Shore of Long Island are on alert. On Wednesday, they also emphasized an additional concern they have as the summer season goes into full swing: rip currents.

In a ceremony at Nickerson Beach, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman officially declared July Rip Current Awareness Month. Blakeman signed an executive order into law, along with Josephine De Moura, a safe swimming activist from Nassau County, whose daughter, Alexandra, lost her life four years ago in a rip current at a beach in Mexico.

Alexandra De Moura (Family handout)

“Her natural instinct was to fight the current, and she tired out,” De Moura said at the ceremony, at which she and Blakeman also unveiled a sign at the beach entrance that warns swimmers about the rip current threat, and instructs them on the importance of swimming parallel to the shore if they get pulled out into the current.

Some beachgoers, however, said that in addition to being posted at the beach entrance, rip current warning signs need to be placed closer to the shore. At Nickerson Beach, for instance, it’s a full one-third of a mile between the warning sign and the waves of the ocean.

“There should be signs here,” said Orit Golos from her beach chair, positioned a couple dozen yards from the surf. “There should definitely be signs at the beach for people to see,” she added.

She said that part of her concern was that her husband, Ehud, had gotten caught in a rip current a few years ago, and had to make his own way out of the surf, even though lifeguards were posted.

Another beachgoer, Michele Stracuzzi, pointed out that rip currents aren’t the only thing on her mind at the water’s edge.

“Sharks and rip tides,” she said. “That’s a mother’s number one and number two fears.”

Despite that sentiment, Stracuzzi was still in the surf with her daughters and one of their close friends on Wednesday afternoon.

She said, though, that beachgoers like her have to be aware, especially since the waters off Long Island’s South Shore have had the four shark bites this week. That’s half the number that Long Island had all of last year, which was a record year for shark bites.

In all of the cases, two off Fire Island, one at Robert Moses State Park, and one at Quogue Village Beach, the victims were treated and released.

It’s part of the reason why Jeff Perlman, another visitor to Nickerson Beach, said that he wasn’t being deterred from wading in the surf. “You know,” he said, “it comes with the territory.”