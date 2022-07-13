FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man was bitten by a shark in the water off of Long Island on Wednesday, marking the second shark attack in Suffolk County in 24 hours, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was standing in the water at Seaview Beach around 6 p.m., officials said. A shark came up from behind and bit the man’s left wrist and buttocks.

The man, who is from Arizona, was able to walk out of the water, police said. He was taken on a police helicopter to a hospital for treatment

Earlier in the day, a 41-year-old man surfing at Smith Point Beach around 7:30 a.m. suffered a 4-inch gash to his leg, officials said. He punched the shark and saw it circling back around toward him before a wave carried him and his board back to shore.