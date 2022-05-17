MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The attorney representing Shannan Gilbert’s estate angrily denounced the continued police theory that she died accidentally, as the woman’s sister reacted to the release of 911 tapes after a dozen years.

“If you’re going to release the 911 call with my sister’s last words, why wouldn’t you tell the family?” Sherre Gilbert asked the Suffolk Police Department during a Zoom call with reporters.

Last Friday, the commander of the Suffolk Police Homicide Squad, Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer, narrated a 12-minute video that laid out the last known minutes of Shannan Gilbert’s life, including clips of a frantic 911 call she made on May 1, 2010.

“There’s somebody after me,” Gilbert, who worked as an escort, said at the beginning of the call, when she was still at client Joe Brewer’s house.

Brewer’s voice can be heard in the background, asking Gilbert to leave. Her driver was outside in a car.

Gilbert’s sister said the department’s narrative was the same since the beginning, quoting the late Suffolk Police Commissioner, Richard Dormer.

“Even before they found my sister’s remains, Dormer said she was in some drug-induced paranoia and ran into the marsh and died,” Sherre Gilbert said. “I just feel they never cared from the beginning.”

Gilbert’s disappearance ultimately led to the discovery of four other dead women, who were wrapped in burlap along Ocean Parkway in December 2010. They are known as the Gilgo Four.

Six sets of additional remains were later found along the parkway in the spring of 2011.

Last week, the county’s new police commissioner, Rodney Harrison, said he was releasing Gilbert’s entire 23-minute 911 call in an effort to be transparent. Harrison said he didn’t think it would hinder the investigation.

On Tuesday, Gilbert attorney John Ray criticized the homicide commander, claiming Lt. Beyrer once lived on the same street as a person of interest in the case, Dr. Peter Hackett — alleging that this posed a conflict. The department said this was a total falsehood, upset at Ray’s attempts to besmirch a senior detective.

The Department issued a statement after John Ray’s press conference, saying, “upon taking office, Commissioner Harrison created the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, which included all of the associated law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, and the department remains open to working with any agency to help solve these cases.”

The statement concluded, “as the Commissioner has stated all along, if anyone has additional information to further this investigation, the department is asking them to come forward and the information will be investigated in its entirety.”

Commissioner Harrison said he stood behind the findings of multiple investigators that Gilbert’s death was likely a tragic accident, telling PIX11 News “this is the opinion of the whole task force, including the FBI.”

John Ray said no one should overlook phone calls Dr. Hackett made to Shannan Gilbert’s mother, Mari, in the first days after the young woman disappeared in 2010. Mari Gilbert said Hackett told her he operated a home for wayward girls and that he had medicated an agitated Shannan when she was in Oak Beach. The family later sued Hackett civilly; he’s never been charged with any wrongdoing by police.

John Ray pointed out that surveillance footage that could show the comings and goings into Oak Beach on the morning of Gilbert’s disappearance mysteriously vanished, possibly erased.

Sherre Gilbert noted her sister was only 23 years old when she disappeared.

“She would be 35, if still alive,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert’s mother, Mari, was murdered by one of her other daughters, who suffers from mental illness, in 2016. It was just months after an independent autopsy was released by a former New York City medical examiner hired by the family. The autopsy said Shannan’s cause of death was consistent with homicidal strangulation and pointed to a hole in her hyoid bone, which holds a person’s tongue in place.

“We definitely need someone to come in independently,” Sherre Gilbert said.

John Ray asked for a special prosecutor to be named in the long-running investigation.