LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Seven family members were injured and another is missing after a fire ripped through a Long Island home early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 252 Lafayette Ave. in Herricks just after 3 a.m., authorities said. The victims are believed to be from the same family and in their 20s to 60s, officials as id.

The family told PIX11 News it was angry it took so long to put out the fire, but the authorities said water problems and live wires hampered the effort.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.