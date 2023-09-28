LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Long Island Sound Trawl Survey crew caught a monster lurking in the waters of the Long Island Sound on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The crew pulled in a roughtail stingray that measured over 6 feet long and 5 feet wide, and the crew estimated it weighed 400 pounds, Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said on social media.

Stingrays are known as gentle animals found all along the East Coast between New England and Florida and can reach up to 7 feet wide, according to the Florida Museum.

After catching and measuring the massive stingray, the crew returned the animal to the water.

