See it: LI sheriff deputy returns flag blown away during nor’easter

WEST ISLIP, NY (PIX11) — A rookie deputy wrapping up a 16-hour shift trudged through the snow on Sunday to return an American flag.

Deputy Devon Burg spotted the flag in the show as he ended a double shift. Video caught him carry the flag through the snow, back over to its holder.

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. said this was one of his proudest moments in 30 years of service.

Burg, who graduated in October, thought returning the flag was the right thing to do. Afterward, he went home and fell asleep. He woke up to tons of messages of support and appreciation after video of him returning the flag was shared.

“We’re here to serve the public,” he said. “It’s more than just chasing down bad guys.”

