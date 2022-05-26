LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Bethpage Air Show doesn’t return until Saturday, but that didn’t stop aviation fans from heading out Thursday. They were hoping to get a glimpse at their favorite pilots and planes before the official show, which will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One of the biggest attractions? The United States Navy’s Blue Angels, which will return for the 18th annual air show after a four-year hiatus.

A spectator, wearing Blue Angels gear, watches the squad roll in on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

The Blue Angels arrive to the Bethpage Air Show on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

Jessy Panzer is the only female pilot performing at the 2022 Bethpage Air Show. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

A member of the Blue Angels prepares to land on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

Pilot Jessy Panzer shows off her plane on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

A member of the Blue Angels soars above the crowd on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

The Blue Angels perform on May 26, 2022. (Keith Lopez/PIX11)

“The payout to doing this job is seeing the future of America,” Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton said.

Pilot Jessy Panzer, who’s also performing at the show, said it’s an “honor” to be the only female pilot performing in 2022.

“What a great opportunity to inspire all the little kids, but especially the little girls,” she said.