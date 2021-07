NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is searching off Long Island for a boater who fell overboard Saturday.

The 52-year-old man was out with his son in the vicinity of Northport Bay when he fell in about 9:30 a.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.

A Coast Guard helicopter and response boat are involved in the search, along with Suffolk County police divers and others.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.