FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms.

Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns across Long Island. According to Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, the town has incurred $250 million in damages from flooding since 1980, and that includes Superstorm Sandy. To solve future flooding problems, the Army Corps of Engineers suggests raising additional homes. But Kennedy says that won’t work.

He, along with oceanographer and Stony Brook professor Malcolm J. Bowman and other scientists, teamed up to figure out a course of action to protect Long Island’s vulnerable South Shore communities.

When it comes to cyclones like Sandy, storm surge is a major concern. Through the South Shore Sea Gate Study, Bowman and his team say that in order to prevent another Sandy-like catastrophe, installing sea gate barriers across the more than six inlets along the South Shore of Long Island will do the job.

He created a model using computer equations based on Isaac Newton’s laws of motion.

The gates would be built to normally stay open, but they would close in the event of a major storm. Another option: create baffles – or walls designed to stop storm surge.

The answer to solving the problem lies within the study, but the question is how execute the plan.

“We need to move forward, hire an outside consultant. Let’s get Stony Brook in and get the right specifications, designs and cost estimates,” Kennedy said.

But some still have concerns about who would foot the bill. In the meantime, more studies are needed to bring this plan to fruition to prevent another major storm from affecting Long Island’s coastal communities.