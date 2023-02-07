ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Constituents of embattled Republican Rep. George Santos set out for Washington via bus early Tuesday, with plans on delivering petitions for his resignation directly to the freshman congressman, as well as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

The group of about 45 constituents left from Roslyn Heights around 7 a.m., intent on bringing the grievances — backed by about 1,500 signatures — straight to the first-year representative for parts of Long Island and Queens.

The contingent of constituents set out as Santos faces the latest in a long line of personal and professional controversies since his election. In a letter sent to the House Ethics Committee and publicized on social media Friday, a former volunteer for Santos alleged that the lawmaker sexually harassed him last month.

Derek Myers alleged that, while working alone with Santos on Jan. 25, the congressman ran his hand down Myers’ leg and inner thigh, then touched his groin. Myers wrote that he rebuffed the alleged advance. He additionally claimed that on Feb. 1, a pending offer of employment extended by Santos’ team prior to the alleged Jan. 25 incident was rescinded.

Santos’ office declined comment to PIX11 News on the allegations, but separately denied the claims to CNN. On Feb. 2, the day prior to the sexual harassment accusation being made public, Santos told news outlet Semafor that his office declined to hire Myers are finding his answers to questions about wiretapping charges stemming from his days as an Ohio journalist “evasive.”

Separately, Santos has faced an avalanche of controversy since his election, including getting caught in lies about his professional and educational history, campaign finance questions, and a New Jersey military veteran’s claim that Santos kept $3,000 raised to help the veteran’s dying dog, a claim called “shocking & insane” in a tweet from Santos’ campaign account.

Santos has thus far refused calls to resign from both constituents and a bipartisan contingent of lawmakers.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, a Democrat and frequent critic of Santos, was expected to call for the revocation of Santos’ security clearance pending the outcome of investigations.