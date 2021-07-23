LONG ISLAND — Going on day four of the cow caper out on Long Island, a rescue worker on Friday said they have spotted the bull and hope to capture him today.

“Last night we actually got a visual of him on our thermal camera,” Frankie Floridia from the Strong Island Animal Rescue Group told PIX11 on Friday morning. “So we know that he’s in the area that we are looking in, and we’re closing in,” he said.

The brazen bull made a run for it on Tuesday, just one day before it was supposed to be sent to the slaughterhouse, and it hasn’t been seen since.

On Wednesday, Strong Island Animal Rescue Group brought in a menstruating female cow to try and lure the escaped bull out into the open, to no avail.

Rescue teams were out again Thursday night, looking for the fugitive cow until he was spotted on the thermal camera.

Floridia said the hope is the group can finally apprehend the bovine Friday.

Once captured, the bull will be taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in New Jersey to live out the rest of his life, according to Floridia.

“This animal’s gonna live a happy life,” he said.