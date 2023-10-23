UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A robber stabbed a 7-Eleven worker several times before darting out of the Long Island store with stolen merchandise on Sunday, police said.

The suspect was taking items off the shelf at the 7-Eleven at 644 Jerusalem Ave. at around 2:50 p.m. when the 38-year-old employee offered to help her, police said. The woman then stabbed the man multiple times in the right hand and left arm, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran out of the store after the incident and remained at large, as of Monday, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

