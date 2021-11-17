5 dead after fire tears through Long Island home: police

Long Island

RIVERHEAD, L.I. — Five people are dead after flames ripped through a Long Island home late Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities said the fire was reported around 10:38 p.m. at a three-story Riverhead residence on East Second Street, near East Avenue.

Firefighters from the Riverhead Fire Department responded to battle the blaze, police said.

Videos taken by local Nick Squires appear show large flames engulfing the entire home.

Five bodies were discovered inside the home after the fire had been extinguished, according to police.

The victims had not been identified, as of Wednesday morning.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and detectives from the Arson Section responded to a request from the Riverhead Town Police to investigate the deadly fire.

The cause of the fire was not known early Wednesday.

Authorities said their investigation was ongoing.

