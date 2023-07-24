MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police in Suffolk County have dug up the backyard of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of killing three women in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

Investigators are also using ground-penetrating radars and police dogs to help with the search. Police haven’t commented on what they’ve found so far.

Heuermann is charged with killing three women, whose bodies were discovered along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

