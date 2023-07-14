MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — An arrest was made in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, police told PIX11 News on Friday.

Sources identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, an architect who lives in Massapequa Park.

Here’s what we know about Rex Heuermann.

He’s lived in Massapequa Park his whole life, according to News 12 Long Island. Neighbors told the outlet he has a wife and two children.

Heuermann worked on construction and renovation projects in New York City, an employee of his told PIX11. Damien Richards, who was hired in 2020, said that Heuermann went into his office every day or worked remotely on job sites and his daughter usually joined him at work.

“Depending on his day, like most bosses in this industry, when he’s having a good day he’s alright,” Richards said. “But when not he’s not the best person to be around… if he’s not having a good day.”

He said Heuermann was at his office on Thursday and he last spoke to him at 1 p.m.

Heuermann’s consulting firm worked with clients like Target, Nike, Burlington Coat Factory, Foot Locker and other large brand names, according to his website.

He has also worked with New York City agencies, Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment and American Airlines, per his website.

