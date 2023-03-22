ELMONT, Long Island (PIX11) — A Long Island woman pleading for justice two years after being viciously attacked in her home’s driveway. On March 17, 2021, a suspect threw acid in her face.

Nafiah Ikram stood with her parents and Nassau Legislator Carrie’ Solages outside her Elmont home Wednesday. No one has been arrested in the case despite the reward money being increased to $50,000.

Ikram said she still lives in fear.

“I literally come home at night and just down the block where the man was standing. I still get out of the car and look over there…I’m always afraid of leaving that moment to chance,” Ikram said.

Two years ago, Ikram was attending Hofstra University but had to put her studies on hold to try to recover physically and emotionally. She cannot see out of one eye or fully open her mouth.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a Red Nissan Altima.

“Something this horrific, someone knows something, some information was given to someone,” Solages said.

Ikram’s mother said: “We all believe in karma. What goes around, comes around. “