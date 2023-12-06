NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday marks 30 years since the mass shooting that became known as the Long Island Railroad Massacre.

Six people were killed and 19 injured when Colin Ferguson opened fire inside a rush-hour commuter train that left Penn Station.

On Wednesday night, PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer was invited to the Merillon Avenue Station in Garden City as two victims’ families hung a memorial wreath.

Joyce Gorycki, whose husband James was killed, reflected on that night – Dec. 7, 1993.

“It was just horrible, and my daughter was only 10 at the time,” Gorycki said.

Gorycki then began to speak out about gun control.

“I’ve been speaking out since the day and the night when I found out my husband got killed, and I will speak out for the rest of my life,” she told PIX11 News.

Lehpamer asked Gorycki if she felt anything had changed in the last 30 years in terms of mass shootings.

“Nothing changed! The law should have changed. When is it going to change? When are we going to make this country safer?” Gorycki said.

Tom Cook also attended the wreath laying on Wednesday night. His sister, Carolyn McCarthy lost her husband Dennis. She served in Congress for decades, often pushing for gun control.

“When this happened, it was unthinkable, but today? Every time there’s a shooting, you go right back to that night,” Cook told PIX11 News.

Nassau County will hold another wreath laying and ceremony on Thursday morning to mark the 30th Anniversary.