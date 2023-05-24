CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday in a drug trafficking conspiracy tied to Long Island and New Jersey, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance.

Maxwell, along with his co-defendants, possessed and distributed more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The offenders obtained the drugs from the West Coast and transported them either through the mail or by drivers with hidden compartments in their vehicles to Suffolk County, prosecutors said. The drugs were then given to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey, according to court filings.

The rapper was recognized as a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, according to prosecutors.

Maxwell has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Maxwell experienced personal tragedy in October 2020 when his younger brother, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Then in June 2021, Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.