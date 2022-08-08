LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Rapper Fetty Wap, who is facing federal drug charges, allegedly violated the conditions of his bail by threatening to kill a person during a Facetime call, authorities said.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, also called someone a “rat” and allegedly displayed a gun during the call on Dec. 11, 2021, according to court documents.

Maxwell was arrested Monday morning in New Jersey. He had been out on a $500,000 bond since Nov. 5, 2021, court records show. A judge has revoked his bail, officials said.

Prosecutors obtained a video of the alleged call where the rapper says, “I’m gonna kill you and everybody you with,” said the court records.

“Your man is a rat,” Maxwell allegedly told the person on the phone, prosecutors said.

In October 2021, Maxwell and five other defendants, including a New Jersey corrections officer, were busted for allegedly smuggling large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into the New York City area, prosecutors said. The rapper was arrested at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was taking place.

The defendants allegedly got the drugs on the West Coast and used the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to get the drugs across the country and to Suffolk County. The controlled substances were then given to dealers to sell on Long Island and New Jersey, officials said.

The indictment charges Maxwell and his co-defendants with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

Maxwell has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Maxwell experienced personal tragedy in October 2020 when his younger brother, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Then in June 2021, Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, died.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.