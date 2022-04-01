NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 33-year-old Queens woman was identified as the Northwell Health employee shot and killed in a parking garage on Thursday.

Amelia Laguerre, of St. Albans, Queens, was fatally shot at 4:10 p.m. in a publicly-accessible parking garage underneath a medical office complex on 1999 Marcus Avenue, police said.

Police believe she was targeted, possibly by someone she knew. Police are still searching for the shooter but said there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

“This person was probably waiting in the wings. If you were down in that parking garage, it’s kind of dim lighting,” Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said. “He was probably lurking … and then just came out on her.”

Laguerre was an employee at Northwell Health for ten years. The health care provider said it is mourning the “heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member” and would be providing counseling services to team members.