SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities.

Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the Smith Point Marina on Nov. 18 when he went missing, officials said. A coworker reported the 45-year-old Far Rockaway man missing later that day, and an investigation led police to believe that he had fallen overboard.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Marine Bureau were called to Smith Point County Park late Wednesday morning after a man was found dead off of the East Concourse, authorities said. The man was positively identified by police as Morris.

The investigation into the circumstances of Morris’ death is ongoing.