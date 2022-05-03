PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in a parking lot on Long Island Monday night, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim had a dispute with Ruqiang Xu, 53, in a parking lot along Express Street near Executive Drive when Xu stabbed the man, authorities said. Officers found the victim with a severe laceration to his abdomen, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect, who was still at the scene, was placed under arrest without further incident.

Xu, a Queens resident, was charged with first-degree assault, according to officials. His arraignment was set on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.